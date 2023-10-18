ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be continuing to practice with his injury as Coach McDermott says he is on a day-to-day basis. Meanwhile, running back Damien Harris is out of practice on concussion protocol.

This conference comes after the Bills’ previous win against the Giants. They got a 14-9 victory, but fans were nervous as Damien Harris was rushed off the field with a neck injury. Since then, he has left the hospital and was reported to be “doing well.” Allen headed to the X-ray to get his “throwing shoulder” checked.

Quintin Morris and Ed Oliver will also not practice due to injuries. Josh Allen however will continue to practice even with his shoulder injury.

Setting those injuries aside, although the Bills did win, fans felt that it was a sloppy win for Buffalo. Even Josh Allen said that the offense needs to be better.

McDermott says that the team’s focus on this upcoming game needs to be on consistency and the need to adjust throughout a game.

Coach McDermott will be speaking at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. Later on, the Bills will be heading to Gillette Stadium to face the Patriots, with that game starting at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Full Press Conference