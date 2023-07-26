ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At a press conference ahead of the Bills’ training camp, Coach Sean McDermott made reference to a certain spot in Pittsford.

McDermott spoke about Pittsford and the surrounding area, calling it beautiful. He also spoke highly of the local fans and communities. However, he singles out one local business that he likes.

“I like Pittsford Dairy as well, which I’ve seen a couple of you there — maybe some of you more than once. Maybe a little bit of checks and balances for you guys.”

For regular customers of Pittsford Dairy who are wondering, McDermott says his go-to is a chocolate malt milkshake.

McDermott discussed why the team goes away to Pittsford for the local training camp, mentioning that there is value for the team in getting away.

“I think a big piece of that is building relationships where guys can hang out after practice and get to know one another a little bit better,” McDermott said. “That chemistry is important, that bond is important. If you don’t have that, it’s hard to get it once the season happens.”

During the press conference, McDermott said that fans will not be seeing Nyheim Hines during practice —now will they see Von Miller and Jordan Phillips on Wednesday’s practice sessions. He also asked fans to temper their expectations on rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid.

He also said that the team’s safety Damar Hamlin is a “full-go” for practice as fans can expect to see him throughout the days of the training camp while also complimenting quarterback Josh Allen’s enthusiasm for training camp.

Sean McDermott on Josh Allen- “He loves going to camp. That doesn’t come out of every players mouth when you talk about going away to a college dorm.” #Bills #BillsMafia — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) July 26, 2023

Fans can watch McDermott’s full press conference by clicking here.