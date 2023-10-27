Editor’s Note: The full media briefing is available at the bottom of the page.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following the Bills’ victory Thursday night against Tampa Bay, coach Sean McDermott held an online media availability.

The Bills beat the Buccaneers 24-18, with the offense starting strong each half, before surviving a late comeback and ‘Hail Mary’ throw by Baker Mayfield that fell in the end zone as time expired.

When asked about injuries, McDermott reiterated that the Bills came out of the game relatively unscathed, save for QB Josh Allen re-aggravating a sore shoulder.

McDermott also defended his decision to punt in back to back drives in Tampa territory saying he wasn’t about to give the Bucs a short field in a two-score game when up to that point, Tampa had not shown the ability to drive against the Bills defense.

Coach McDermott acknowledged he is looking forward to having a weekend off after a stretch that included a trip to London, an away game and a short week with a Thursday game. The Bills don’t get a buy until the first week of December.

The Bills will have to face the Bengals next Sunday night in Cincinnati at 8:20 p.m.

This will be the first time the Bills have been back to Cincinnati since Damar Hamlin‘s cardiac arrest on the field. Coach McDermott acknowledged that the team will discuss the incident, but the focus is on the game and “what it’s going to take to win”.

WATCH: Coach McDermott Friday media zoom briefing