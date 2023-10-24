ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After the Bills’ loss against the Patriots, Coach Sean McDermott held a press conference Tuesday afternoon ahead of their upcoming game against Tampa Bay on Thursday.

During Sunday’s game against the Patriots, the Patriots were able to make two touchdowns late into the game, beating the Bills 29-25. The Bills are expected to have to work really hard for the playoffs.

“Every week is an opportunity to get another win,” McDermott said. “If you’re to this point in your career, you’re at the top of the top and you haven’t gotten there without facing adversity and overcoming adversity in your careers. We’re used to this, this is what we do.”

On top of that, Tight End Dawson Knox will have to undergo surgery for a wrist injury he received over three games ago. It has not been confirmed how long he will be out for.

The game will be played against the Buccaneers on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. More information on how to catch the game can be found here.

Full Press Conference

You can watch the full press conference in the video player above.