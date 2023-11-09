Editor’s Note: Coach McDermott’s news conference will be live-streamed on this page at noon.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills Coach Sean McDermott will be holding a news conference Thursday afternoon ahead of the Bills’ game against the Denver Broncos.

The Bills started out strong in their game against the Bengals — even with Damar Hamlin sitting out on this game. However, it turns out they were no match against Cincinnati, losing 18-24.

If they were to win, this could’ve brought the Bills back into the conversation and brought them back up top at AFC East.

Monday — the Bills will be facing the Broncos at Highmark Stadium. Not to mention, this is also the most affordable Bills game of the season. More information on that here.

The Bills and the Broncos will take to the field at 8:15 p.m. McDermott will be speaking at 12 p.m.