Chiefs spoil Josh Allen’s legendary performance

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 23: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Josh Allen left it all out on the field Sunday night. Time after time, play after play, he willed his team down the field when they needed him most. Unfortunately for the Bills, his heroic play was not enough.

In a game where the Bills needed Allen to at least match the play of Patrick Mahomes, he arguably did more. Allen finished the game with nearly 400 yards of total offense and four touchdowns.

“I believe he’s the best football player in the world,” said Harrison Phillips. “It’s incredible to see what he does and how he can make plays. Fourth down you know he’s going to convert. What he did last night is no surprise to me. I know who he is.”

Down 26-21 with less than nine minutes to go in regulation, Allen orchestrated a 17-play drive for the ages. On the final play of the drive, he connected with Gabriel Davis on fourth and 13 for a 27-yard touchdown pass to put the Bills ahead 29-26.

“He’s a MVP caliber play and he’s shown that every game that we’ve played he’s making incredible plays left and right,” said Dawson Knox. “Sometimes you have to look back and see the replay on the jumbotron. Did that really just happen?”

After Tyreek Hill showed off his world-class speed to put the Chiefs back on top 33-29 with just over a minute to go, the Bills needed one more haymaker from Allen. He answered the bell with a five play touchdown drive seemingly putting the game away with a 36-33 lead with 13 seconds to go.

“Josh is a natural born competitor,” said Davis. “He wants to win and you see it every single weekend. I mean what he did last night is no surprise the week prior to that he had essentially a perfect game when it came to scoring on every single drive. That’s the type of leader you want leading your offense.”

Davis echoed similar thoughts to Phillips in regards to where he places Allen amongst the NFL’s elite.

“I got all my faith in Josh,” said Davis. “He’s the best quarterback in the NFL and I’ll be by his side no matter what.”