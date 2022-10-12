ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — This will be the 5th try for the Bills against the Chiefs in the last three seasons. But this one will be much different than the first four with lightning fast receiver Tyreek Hill gone from Kansas City to Miami.

Or at least you’d think so but the Bills say as long as Patrick Mahomes is under center, the Chiefs will be the same old pain in the neck.

“He’s still the straw that stirs the drink and he makes that offense go,” said defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. “He’s able to get all the other players involved and that’s something that’s probably a little bit different than when they targeting 2 or three players. Now they’re spreading it around a little bit more. Involving their run game a little bit more.”

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said the Chiefs are still an explosive team and having success even without Hill.

“You know as you can see based off film based off tape and based off the results they have,” said Edmunds. “Obviously still presents a challenge.”

In the AFC divisional matchup last season, Hill had 11 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown including his 64-yard catch and run for a score late in the 4th quarter.

“He’s running a lot of the same stuff,” said cornerback Dane Jackson. “It’s just about adding pieces to the puzzle and getting us lined correctly.”

“He was such a big part of what they did in creating explosives for their offense,” said Frazier. “But they’re still very efficient. They’re still doing a very good job of scoring points and attacking defenses. As long as you have Patrick Mahomes at quarterback there’s not going to be a huge drop off.”

With Hill gone, Travis Kelce, the big tight end is the last star weapon left standing in Kansas City. The thought is defenses should be able to collapse on Kelce and yet, there he was Monday Night against the Raiders catching 4 touchdown passes.

“He’s an elite player and elite players are hard to stop,” said Sean McDermott.