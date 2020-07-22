Charges dismissed against Bills DT Ed Oliver

Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver is officially out of legal trouble. All of the charges surrounding his May DWI arrest in Houston were dismissed due to a lack of evidence.

According to Gary Patterson, Oliver’s attorney, Oliver blew a .000 on the breathalyzer at the scene. A later toxicology report shows Oliver tested negative for 10 different drugs.

Oliver was also charged with posession of a deadly weapon, which was automatically dismissed because according to Patterson, it is only illegal to have a weapon in your vehicle if intoxicated or charged with another criminal act.