The backup QB had fewer incompletions against the Broncos than he had turnovers in the team's opener

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — It did not sit well with Case Keenum that he threw two interceptions, lost a fumble, and looked fairly ugly in his preseason debut with the Bills against the Colts last week.

The backup quarterback acquired from Cleveland in the offseason was going to make sure this game against the Broncos was going to be different.

“When he came in the day after the game last week, you could just tell,” said head coach Sean McDermott. “It wasn’t an overreaction but it was a professional’s approach. And not that it wasn’t before but you could just tell he was dialed in on what he wanted to get done this week.”

Keenum was in control of the offense on Saturday, completing 16 of his 18 pass attempts while throwing for 192 yards and one touchdown. He led the offense to touchdowns on all three of the drives he was in for.

“Dorsey had some great play calls,” said Keenum. “O-line played really, really well. It was nice to get out there and throw a few to Diggs and Gabe and get it going a little bit and put some points on the board. But I think it was a great offensive output.”

Keenum began his drive with the first team on offense before the rest of the backups joined him to start the second quarter.

“I really wanted to get Case out there as well with the ones and have him get a feel of taking a snap from Mitch and some of those things,” said McDermott.

“Me and Diggs were excited, I know Case was excited as well to get out there with him,” said Gabriel Davis, who caught a touchdown from Josh Allen on the first drive of the game. “We don’t get as many reps with Case so to be able to see how ready and prepared he was, it was a lot of fun. I know whenever 18 is out there we can trust him and I’m glad he’s on our side of the ball.”

It may only have been preseason, but this Bills’ offense still looked spectacular. They had only three incompletions on 29 attempts. They only faced three third downs the whole game. They averaged eight yards per carry on the ground. And, of course, scored touchdowns on their first six possessions, punting once.

“Shoutout to our guys for coming out and playing today, making plays,” said Allen. “Came out with intensity from the get-go. I was proud of how we handled ourselves today. It was good to see.”

And yet, Sean McDermott being Sean McDermott pointed out after the game that it was against second-teamers.

“We still have plenty to clean up,” said McDermott.

The Bills will have one final preseason game on the road against the Carolina Panthers on Friday, August 26th.