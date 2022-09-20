This is a column about a football game. We’ll get to that game in a sec.

But first, a few words about Dane Jackson.

I quickly became a fan of Jackson during his rookie season, especially after a contest against the Cardinals. He wouldn’t back off easily and wasn’t afraid of going 1-on-1 with DeAndre Hopkins in the end zone, despite his inexperience. It was a battle he won on the first possession of his second NFL start.

I’ve enjoyed his story as one of the many 7th round picks who always feel a need to scratch and claw for every chance in the NFL, sitting down with him for an interview on more than one occasion. He’s an affable guy with an easy smile. He’s very comfortable in his own skin even if there’s a fire burning underneath. Jackson knows well how expendable 7th round picks can be. The Kaiir Elam pick this spring was an unnecessary reminder.

Jackson still embraces the Bills philosophy of teaching that’s been passed down to him. Levi Wallace was unafraid to share tips and information with Jackson as the two competed for a job during the 2021 training camp. Jackson did the same this year with Elam and Christian Benford.

I was happy for Jackson that he seemingly won the battle with the two rookies in camp. It’s no small thing for a 7th round pick, even in his third year and especially against a recent first rounder.

We all saw the replay. With a collision like that, the first concern is basic stuff: move, walk, run. The football stuff comes second, but it’s still a thing for Jackson. Tre White is going to be back at some point. The Bills have to believe Elam develops as a first round pick. Jackson’s opportunity to start could go away as quickly as it arose. It’s an unfortunate time to get hurt.

Jackson is a good dude who works hard and earns everything. I hope his injury isn’t severe. Jordan Poyer said he texted with Jackson and Micah Hyde after the game. Both told Poyer they would be ok.

As for the rest of the Bills… they’re just an onslaught. At least through two games.

There are few superlatives left for the Josh Allen-Stefon Diggs combination. After Diggs tortured All-Pro Jalen Ramsey, there was little reason to believe rooks like Caleb Farley and Roger McCreary or Tre Avery could hang with him. And they did not.

Not only did Diggs save me a fantasy win, he kept the Bills offense humming on a night they were down Gabe Davis. The 12 catches, 148 yards and three touchdowns puts Diggs on the following season long pace:

170 receptions

2,295 yards

34 touchdowns

Yes. Those would all be records.

Diggs said afterward, “if you consider yourself a wide receiver one, you gotta do everything for your quarterback.” He scored touchdowns on a deep ball, a slant and a backyard type improvisation. I’d say mission accomplished.

Last week, Allen ooh’d and ahh’d with a crazy strong stiff arm. This time, the running magician was again leaping tall defenders in a single bound. More important, Allen threw zero interceptions against four touchdowns and played clean enough to be on the sideline in a ballcap before the third quarter was done.

The Bills defense totally erased one of the game’s best runners. Derrick Henry’s 25 yards rushing were the lowest total in his last 50 games. Buffalo got Ryan Tannehill benched in the third quarter. After scoring a touchdown on their first drive, the Titans were permitted across midfield only once more and that was in the fourth quarter during an extended edition of garbage time.

Von Miller barely had to stretch his legs in this Buffalo defensive domination. This time it was Tremaine Edmunds and Greg Rousseau who got the sacks. The latter has never seemed more dangerous steamrolling a hapless guard. I’d like to see more of Rousseau rushing from the defensive tackle position.

Even when the Bills finally had to end their no punt streak at just short of seven quarters, Sam Martin’s first two kicks in red and blue were much too devastating to be handled. Almost everything the Bills touch these first two weeks has turned to gold.

The Bills have now dispatched their first two opponents by a combined 72-17. And not just any two opponents. These two teams both spent time at the top of their respective playoff food chains. Who knows if either are equally good this year, but it’s hard to prevent history making grandeur from setting up camp in the minds of BillsMafia.

It’s too early to start talking 17-0 even if that seems the road this season is headed. However, I did spend some time trying to imagine what a Bills loss might possibly look like. (It was either that or watch Hassan Haskins runs)

The team that beats Buffalo must be able to score. They can’t feel the pressure to keep up or get tight falling behind a touchdown or two. That means a top QB. They’re probably also going to need a strong pass rush, likely with their front four alone. It would help if they could protect their own quarterback a little.

I only came up with one team I trust to check all the above boxes: the Bills. This is not some Mystery Men-esque mumbo jumbo about how the only team who can beat the Bills is themselves (“He who questions training only trains himself at asking questions.” I love that movie). There’s simply no other team who is as strong in the current major pillars of football.

The only real concern so far is the injuries and they were piling up Monday Night. The Dolphins should present Buffalo’s best challenge yet. Buffalo would probably prefer not to be missing three major pieces of their secondary in a game against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

But it might not matter.