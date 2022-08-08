PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Thad Brown and AJ Feldman discuss another not-so-great day for the Bills offense causing some scheme questions, but James Cook flashed. Isaiah Hodgins keeps making a strong run at a roster spot. (0:00-5:00)

Backup QBs talked with the media and Case Keenum is blown away by the Josh Allen-Ken Dorsey connection. Keenum also explained why Hodgins gets him tingly (5:00-7:00).

Ryan Bates has a new role: coveted starting guard. He discussed why he was happy to stay in Buffalo this offseason. (7:00-9:00)

Cynthia Frelund stopped by from NFL Network to discuss why Bills camp feels different and if they even need to win the AFC top seed for the playoffs. (9:00-14:30). Thad and AJ talk about why the Bills knew they needed Von Miller so badly, despite some good underlying numbers. Plus, an injury update including good news about Spencer Brown. (14:30-17:40).