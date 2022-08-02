Thad Brown and AJ Feldman go in depth on the Jordan Poyer elbow injury. How it happened. What was surprising about it. How much should Bills fans be concerned. (0:00-2:30)

Two guys deep on the depth chart turning heads on Tuesday. Rookie Christian Benford is rising on the depth chart and impressing at every turn. Isaiah Hodgins maybe making a run at a roster spot. (2:30-6:05)

Leslie Frazier is impressed with Ed Oliver’s maturity (6:05-7:45). Isaiah McKenzie discusses how much different a full time role would be (10:15-13:40).

Carl Jones sat down with Kaiir Elam to discuss why his family makes him much more prepared for the NFL. (7:45-10:15)