Thad Brown and Carl Jones discuss what happened with the fight between Josh Allen and Jordan Phillips (0:00-3:10).

Plus, they discuss good practice days from Greg Rousseau, Isaiah McKenzie and Sean McDermott’s excitement about the first day in pads (3:10-7:50).

Thad talked with Dane Jackson about having to battle Kaiir Elam for the starting spot he held down very well last year when Tre White got hurt (7:50-11:30).

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler drops by to discuss how the Bills got so many players ranked on ESPN’s position rankings and if that translates into a championship (11:30-16:10).

Finally, we look ahead to the next practice on Monday.