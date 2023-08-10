PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The final day of Bills Camp at St. John Fisher was punctuated by what appeared a Kaiir Elam regression to a tactic that angered Stefon Diggs.

Thad Brown and Carl Jones can explain all that happened in a wild sequence that ended up with Diggs upset on the wrong sideline.

There was also a notable injury at camp on the final day. Plus, Sean McDermott has jokes and we name our top performer of camp this year, based off the final Turkey Burger leaderboard.

You can also check out the podcast on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.