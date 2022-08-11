Thad Brown, AJ Feldman and Carl Jones discuss their thoughts on the end of Bills camp for 2022. Why “Ed Oliver” and “Canton” were used in the same sentence. Are the offensive struggles a concern (0:00-7:45). Who surprised and who disappointed including Kaiir Elam, Isaiah Hodgins and Bobby Hart, really! (9:30-17:00)

Sean McDermott discussed whether the Bills want to be back at Fisher for Camp next year (7:45-9:30). Josh Allen explained his rules for autographs, the weirdest thing he signed this year and if his hand ever starts to hurt after all those John Hancocks. (17:00-19:00)

Plus, Thad chats with Fisher veteran staffer Abdul Bounds for a take on the Bills of various eras from behind the scenes (20:30-24:30) and the guys talk about their take on the atmosphere at camp. (19:00-20:30)