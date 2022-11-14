ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Josh Allen never should have had the chance to commit two turnovers and give this game away.

The Bills defense had the Vikings on 4th and 18, with the lead, with two minutes to go. One stop wins it.

But Justin Jefferson made one of the greatest catches you will ever see, snagging the ball away from Bills safety Cam Lewis with one hand.

After the game, Lewis took it extremely hard.

“I honestly thought it was over his head. Just got to be more aware of the situation. 4th and 22. Knock the ball down, bro,” said Lewis, adding an expletive or two in his response. “I’m not a selfish player, I don’t try to be a selfish player. I always try to put the team before me. Just gotta knock the ball down. Plain and simple.”

Consoling Lewis after such a heartbreaking play in his NFL debut at safety will be a team-wide effort.

“You’ve just got to help them out, be there for them however they need to cope with it, you let them cope with it,” said rookie cornerback Christian Benford. “But [he has to] know that you’re there for him and know that y’all getting better together, it’s a long season. We’re going to grow together, we’re going to get better together. We’re going to win together, we’re going to lose together, no matter what. I’m right there by his side. We’re all by his side.”

“We’ve got to talk to him and it’s bigger than one game,” said defensive tackle DaQuan Jones. “We all have the same goal in mind at the end of the season. We have to really grind down each day and each week and fix what we can fix.”

Head coach Sean McDermott offered his support after the game to Lewis, who was filling in for the injured Poyer. Lewis started ahead of Jaquan Johnson.

“I believe in Cam,” he said. “He made some good plays out there as well throughout the course of the game. I believe in him.”

The Bills have a slight amount of soul-searching to do after failing to score a touchdown in the second half for the third straight week. They were able to get by against the Packers. It cost them on Sunday and last week against the Jets.

“For us, it will be being honest with ourselves, being constructive,” said center Mitch Morse. “You’ve got to take the licks under the chin. Watching the film and kind of just got to be a pro about it, a man about it, take it. Then you march on and march forward because that’s all you can do in this business.”

Von Miller said he actually had fun in this game. He appreciated how crazy it was and said someday he’s going to sit his son down and explain how the Bills lost it. It’s the benefit of having a guy with championship experience. He’s seen how teams can overcome big losses and mistakes.

“It’s adversity we got to push through,” Miller said. “I’m excited to see how we respond.”

The Bills (6-3) will remain at home and host the Cleveland Browns next week.