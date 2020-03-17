1  of  74
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe Community Coll. Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Onario County Safety Council Banquet at Club 86 Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Roosevelt Children's Ctr. Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Village of Wolcott Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Buffalo Kickoff Live: Bye, Bye Brady

Buffalo Bills

by: WIVB Staff

Posted: / Updated:

We have a special edition of Buffalo Kickoff Live for you tonight. Josh Reed, alongside Jenna Harner, Thad Brown from WROC in Rochester, Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic will be joining us during the show to talk about all the moves happening around the NFL.

It’s a stressful time and some people may not want to talk about sports right now and we understand that, but we know that sports can be a welcome distraction.

So, for those of you who want and maybe even need to think about something else for a half-hour, Let’s talk football!

