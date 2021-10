Next stop on Buffalo’s revenge tour, Tennessee.

The Bills meet the Titans again in primetime, and they’re looking to avenge last season’s 42-16 Week 5 loss.

With an impressive Sunday night win against the reigning AFC champions, can the Bills keep the momentum rolling into Music City?

Our Buffalo Kickoff Live crew has a look ahead to Monday for you.

Check out their keys to the game, predictions, and much more.