                                                 
January 16 2021 08:00 pm

Buffalo Kickoff Live: 5 questions with Bills Owner/Team President Kim Pegula

Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Each week on Buffalo Kickoff Live, we interview a player for our “five questions” segment as a way to get to know the lighter, fun side of the Bills.

This week as they take on the Ravens in the divisional round, we went to the top of the organization for our five questions segment as News 4’s Heather Prusak talked with owner and team President, Kim Pegula about her pregame routines, baking, superstitions, bucket list, watching her daughter play professional tennis and more!

