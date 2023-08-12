Damar Hamlin has an impressive first game back thanks, in part, to a quick start

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills opened their preseason with a 23-19 win over the Colts, but wins and losses don’t matter much for exhibition games.

What does matter is how individual players with presumed regular season impact fare. Rookies were very much on the good side. O’Cyrus Torrence made an excellent debut in a full half at right guard. Dalton Kincaid was not targeted, but did help make James Cook more of a threat (Cook was cooking himself).

On the flip side, Kyle Allen did little to dissuade the doubts that arose at training camp. Thad Brown and AJ Feldman can explain why Bills fans should not be concerned (just yet). They also discuss a giant message being sent in the battle for the second starting corner spot and an impressive return for Damar Hamlin. It’s the 2023 season debut of Buffalo Gameday Recap.

