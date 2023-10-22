FOXBORO, Mass. (WROC) — The Bills offense failed to show up for most of the game for the third straight week. It cost them for the second time as the Bills fell as heavy favorites to the New England Patriots 29-25.

Thad Brown and AJ Feldman dissect what went wrong, why the offense can’t get things going early, how the defense couldn’t get a stop when they needed it most, and debate why Josh Allen didn’t have his A game.

The Bills entered with Super Bowl aspirations, but is that unrealistic now? How much do the Bills need to stack wins together with a tough schedule coming down the stretch?

