Thad and AJ discuss a win that felt like many of their previous losses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WROC) — The Bills reverted to some of their same-old tendencies on Sunday in Kansas City. They gave away a big lead, they committed a costly turnover, and they appeared to give up the game-winning touchdown.

However, Kadarius Toney wiped all of that away as his costly penalty sealed the Chiefs’ fate, giving the Bills a 20-17 victory. Thad Brown and AJ Feldman discuss what they saw from the game.

They break down the wild play and perhaps the even crazier postgame reaction from Patrick Mahomes.

While it was good for the Bills that they got a win, does it change how they feel about the team moving forward? They discuss a disappointing second half from the offense and a list of players who shrunk when their number was called.

The Bills dealt with plenty of distractions this week, including an article that was highly critical of Sean McDermott. They discuss the piece as well as the team’s reaction.

Finally, it’s time to look ahead to the home stretch as the Bills try and scratch and claw their way into the AFC playoffs.

You can also listen to the podcast on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.