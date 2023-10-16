Thad and AJ discuss how much trouble the Bills are in after another rough offensive output

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills came out on top on the scoreboard against the Giants, winning 14-9. It was an ugly, ugly football game that should have the team worried about their offense moving forward.

Thad Brown and AJ Feldman discuss the struggles with the offense as Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs carry the show. Can Allen and Ken Dorsey finally find secondary options that can consistently contribute? They also discuss the disparity in success between plays in shotgun and under center.

The defense held the Giants to just nine points, but were benefitted by a no-call on the final play and blunders by the Giants. How did the young guys look stepping up and should we start to be concerned about Von Miller?

Plus, they debate the various strategy and coaching decisions from both sides and Thad celebrates another prop bet win.

You can also listen to the podcast on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.