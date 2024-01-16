ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills finally took on the Steelers and the game went very much as expected.

It was cold, the Steelers struggled to move the ball, and the Bills came up with a win. Thad Brown and AJ Feldman break down how it all happened.

The defense came up big with two clutch takeaways that changed the momentum of the game. However, a multitude of injuries leave them wondering if they can hold up against the best of the AFC.

On offense, Josh Allen and Khalil Shakir provided some big plays, but can they rely on those chunks instead of moving the ball down the field consistently?

Finally, they look ahead to the matchup against the Chiefs. Where do the advantages lie? Will the Bills finally get the better of Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs? And which player getting healthy would be most advantageous for the Bills?

You listen to the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.