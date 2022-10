BALTIMORE, Md. (WROC) — It seemed like it was going to be one of those days for the Bills as they trailed 20-3 in the second quarter in rainy Baltimore. But the Bills persevered as they racked up the final 20 points of the game to defeat the Ravens.

Thad Brown and AJ Feldman discuss the turnaround, what went wrong early and right late, and what this means for the team going forward.