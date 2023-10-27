ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Sean McDermott may have authored one of his best pieces of Buffalo coaching work Thursday night.

Everything was clicking for the Bills. Sports Director Thad Brown and AJ Feldman had tons of praise for Josh Allen, Ken Dorsey and a variety of receivers. That might go double for rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid, who continued his breakout.

The defense is not to be left out, not with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin held mostly in check. Even the special teams had an elite night, highlighted by punting superstar Sam Martin.

Can the changes on offense lead to long-term success? How close does this win put Buffalo back to the Super Bowl discussion? Buffalo Gameday Recap covers all those topics and more.

