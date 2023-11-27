The season is hanging on by a thread after another close loss

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WROC) — The Bills are once again a .500 football team after dropping a 37-34 thriller to the Eagles in overtime. Thad Brown and AJ Feldman dissect the game and what it means for the team’s playoff chances.

The Bills gave up not one, but two scoring drives with the lead late in the game as their defense failed them once again. They discuss what led to the problems and whether or not they have the players to step up with they need them most.

The offense continued to look sharp as Josh Allen had over 400 yards of total offense with two rushing and passing touchdowns. They discuss his strong play and the offense moving forward.

Coaching and officiating will be big talking points in the coming days. They discuss Sean McDermott’s decision not to go for points at the end of regulation and his other decisions throughout the game. Shawn Hochuli has received plenty of criticism for the game his crew called, but AJ explains why it’s not because of any sort of favoritism towards the Eagles.

Finally, the road to the playoffs is not an easy one. They take a look a the big picture and see how they can sneak into the dance.

You can also listen to the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.