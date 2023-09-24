LANDOVER, Md. (WROC) — The Bills defense was lights out in their win against the Washington Commanders, confusing Sam Howell all day long. The second-year QB threw four interceptions and was sacked nine times.

Thad Brown and AJ Feldman discuss the dominant performance, especially from their middle linebacker Terrel Bernard. This was the type of performance the Bills envisioned when he took over the role, can he sustain close to this level of success?

While the offense wasn’t amazing, it did enough. The offensive line held up well and Josh Allen kept things under control. But can the offense find another gear next week against the explosive Dolphins? They preview next week’s tilt.

