Thad and AJ dive into the team's struggles on third and long

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — It was another ugly win for the Bills, but a win is a win, especially in the division. Thad Brown and AJ Feldman discuss how the young defensive line stepped up in Von Miller’s absence, how things continue to be difficult on offense, and why the issues at cornerbacks show up on third and long.

