ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills fell in inexplicable fashion to the Broncos 24-22 at Highmark Stadium on Monday night. News 8 sports director Thad Brown and Carl Jones discuss the loss and what the overall outlook of the team lies ahead.

The final drive of the game was filled with talking points. What happened on the second to last play of the game when the Bills were called for 12 men on the field? Was the pass interference against Taron Johnson a good call?

The Bills offense yet again sputtered and struggled to get much going. On Monday night, it was due in large part to the turnovers. Is there any fixing a broken offense?

Sitting at 5-5, the Bills hold a .500 record and have played as such over the past month. Can the team get back on track to save any chance of a playoff berth?

Thad and Carl break down all of those points and more in this week’s episode. You can also listen to the podcast on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.