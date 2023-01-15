ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills often say that it’s hard to win in the NFL. It’s even harder to win in the playoffs. Buffalo proved that very point on Sunday, as they escaped with a 3-point win after being favored by nearly two touchdowns against the Miami Dolphins.

Josh Allen turned the ball over three times and could have lost two more fumbles, the defense got stops when they needed to, and some unsung heroes emerged after sloppy seasons. Thad Brown and AJ Feldman break it all down and look ahead at what needs to change if this team has any chance of winning the Super Bowl.