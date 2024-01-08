ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills completed their late-season turnaround with a come-from-behind victory against the Miami Dolphins, winning 21-14 on Sunday night to earn the AFC East Title.

Thad Brown and AJ Feldman discuss the crazy sequence of events that led to the win and the semi-viral clip of Thad chasing after Josh Allen postgame.

We once again saw both the bad and good Josh Allen. Can that type of performance win in the playoffs?

It was the unlikely heroes that stepped up for the Bills, what do the performances of Taylor Rapp, Deonte Harty, Trent Sherfield, and Baylon Spector mean for the team going forward?

Finally, while it wasn’t pretty this year, the Bills are the #2 seed in the AFC playoffs. Can they go on a run?

You can also listen to the podcast on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.