ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills erased the stink from the season opening loss against the Jets in a big way with an absolute demolition of the Raiders.

Thad Brown and AJ Feldman talk about all the players who had big games. And there were many. Plus, they explain how much of this game was the Bills excelling and how much was taking advantage of the lesser squad from Las Vegas. It’s the first Buffalo Gameday Recap of a win for 2023.

You can also listen to the show on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.