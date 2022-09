The counting stats looked good, except for the final score

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WROC) — The Bills dropped a close one in the sweltering Miami sun by a score of 21-19.

Thad Brown and AJ Feldman break down the key moments of the game, discuss how the heat impacted the Bills, share their thoughts on the new-look secondary, grade Tua and Josh’s game, as well as delve into what this means for the Bills going forward.

You can also listen to the podcast on Spotify