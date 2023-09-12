Thad and AJ discuss the many ways the Bills blew a golden opportunity

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Well, that wasn’t the way the Bills were expecting their season to start.

Aaron Rodgers got hurt on the first drive of the game and yet the Bills still suffered a mistifying loss to the Jets, 23-16 in overtime.

Thad Brown and AJ Feldman discuss what went wrong (a lot), Josh Allen’s inexplicable decision-making, the offensive line’s problems, faults in the defense, and what this means big-picture for the Bills going forward.

You can also check out the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.