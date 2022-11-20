DETROIT, Mich. (WROC) — The Bills snapped a two-game losing streak, topping the Browns 31-23 at a game played in Detroit due to snowfall in Western New York.

Thad Brown and AJ Feldman break down the game and share the team’s stories of getting out of their homes. On the field, the Bills were able to overcome a slow start to come out with the win.

Josh Allen looked bad in the start but did not commit a turnover, while the Bills shined both stopping the run and running the ball. Plus, a few key sequences made the difference and Tyler Bass had another big game.

You can also listen to the podcast on Spotify.