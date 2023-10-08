Thad and AJ question how the Bills offense can get better and if the defense can survive its injuries

LONDON (WROC) — The offense came out flat and never picked up steam as the Bills fell to the Jaguars 25-20 in London. Thad Brown and AJ Feldman break down the loss and question whether the team can recover from all the injuries they have suffered so far.

Whether it was the flight to London or just poor performance, the Bills punted on their first four drives and scored just once in the first three quarters. They discuss the team’s playcalling, whether teams have started to learn how to stop the offense, and their lack of secondary receiving weapons.

The defense held up strong despite the injuries, but those injuries might become too much to overcome. Matt Milano and DaQuan Jones both left the game with injuries and reports after the podcast was taped signal a season-ending injury for Milano. Does the team have enough depth to fight back?

They also discuss the poor reviews of the turf at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Thad shares his London adventures.

You can also listen to the show on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.