Thad and Carl break down arguably the most dominant win for the Bills this season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills dominated the Cowboys from start to finish in a 31-10 beatdown in Orchard Park on Sunday. Thad Brown and Carl Jones discuss what made the Bills victory so impressive.

James Cook had a career-high 179 rushing yards in the contest. What does this say about the Bills rushing attack going forward and their ability to be versatile on offense?

Also, Joe Brady did a good job of sticking with the run game and not getting bored ‘taking a profit.’ Thad and Carl break down his performance as offensive coordinator thus far and the themes that have stuck out.

Defensively, the Bills completely neutralized a Cowboys offense that was averaging 40 points per game in its’ previous five games. The News 8 duo talk about the Buffalo defense and what they did to shut down a potent Dallas offensive unit.

You can also listen to the episode on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.