ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills season ended with a whimper as the Cincinnati Bengals blew them out on their home turf. The offense and defense both can take the blame for a team-wide embarrassing effort. Thad Brown and AJ Feldman try and make sense of it all in the season finale of Buffalo Gameday Recap.

They discuss the main problems in the loss (there were a lot of them), discuss the postgame reaction, talk about Stefon Diggs’ outbursts, ponder what to do with the team’s coaching staff, and share their thoughts on the task Brandon Beane has ahead of him.

As always, you can listen to the show on Spotify