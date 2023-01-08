ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — In an emotional game at Highmark Stadium, the Bills won their first game since their teammate Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati on Monday night. Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and added another, Josh Allen threw three touchdowns, and the defense forced three turnovers to come away with the victory and the second seed in the AFC playoffs.

Thad Brown and AJ Feldman talk about the emotions of the game, Hines’ kickoff return, and Tre White’s moving comments. They also discuss what happened between the sidelines and what it means for the team heading into the playoffs, as well as preview their matchup against the Dolphins.

You can also listen to the show on Spotify.