What do the Bills do with Kaiir Elam? Who starts at MLB?

CHICAGO, Ill (WROC) — The preseason is in the books and the Bills feel a lot better about themselves after a win against the Bears. After a rough outing in Pittsburgh, Josh Allen and the offense march down the field and score a touchdown while the defense stifles the Bears early.

Thad Brown and AJ Feldman discuss what they saw from the Bills and dive into the key position battles. They explain why O’Cyrus Torrence is trusted by Allen and the offense, break down the MLB battle, talk about Christian Benford’s rise and Kaiir Elam’s fall, and analyze Kyle Allen’s day. Plus, the latest on Von Miller and their expectations for the season.

You can also listen to the podcast on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.