LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WROC) — It wasn’t pretty, but the Bills found a way to get a victory, beating the Chargers. It’s their third straight win and the team now controls their playoff destiny.

Thad Brown and AJ Feldman discuss the win and how they were able to get it done when it mattered most.

The running game wasn’t nearly as productive and Stefon Diggs is still searching for his early-season form, but Gabe Davis re-emerged four catches for 130 yards. They speculate what the offense could look like moving forward.

While the defense didn’t force any turnovers, they got stops in the red zone which proved to be the difference in the game. They analyze another strong outing by Ed Oliver and another quiet game by Von Miller.

AJ also talks about the interesting day that he had on Twitter/X that had plenty of aggressive foreshadowing.

