Thad and Carl discuss how the Bills handled their division rivals

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Dolphins marched into Highmark Stadium on top of the football world. The Bills sent them home with their fin between their legs.

Thad Brown and Carl Jones discuss the Bills’ 48-20 win to regain the top spot in the AFC East.

They break down the coaching clinic on both sides of the ball and talk about how the Bills neutralized Miami’s explosive offense.

While the Bills won big on the scoreboard, it wasn’t all good news as Tre’Davious White left the game with an Achilles injury. They discuss the ramifications of his loss, plus look ahead to the upcoming weeks.

You can also listen to the podcast on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.