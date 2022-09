ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Another game, another massive win for the Bills as they destroyed the Titans 41-7 in their Monday night home opener.

Thad Brown and AJ Feldman break down everything that happened in Buffalo Gameday Recap.

They discuss how the offense was able to stay explosive without Gabe Davis, how the defense impressed shutting down Derrick Henry, and how the injuries are a big concern, but maybe not as much as they would be in years past.