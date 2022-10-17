The Bills' big-name stars made big-time plays as they won a crucial game against their rivals

KANSAS CITY, MO (WROC) — The Bills got the plays they needed late as they were able to knock off the Chiefs 24-20 in the highly-anticipated showdown that lived up to the hype.

Thad Brown and AJ Feldman break it all down as they discuss how Von Miller stepped up big, Josh Allen did Josh Allen-type things, and the young secondary once again rose to the occasion

They also talk about what this means for the rest of the season, how coaching errors almost came back to bite them, and get ready for the bye week.

You can also listen to the show on Spotify.