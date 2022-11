Thad and AJ try and explain a bad loss for the Bills

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — It was an uncharacteristic performance for Josh Allen and the Bills as the team dropped their second divisional game of the season with a 20-17 loss to the Jets.

Thad Brown and AJ Feldman discuss a second straight tough game for Allen, the problems with the run defense, the lack of a pass rush, and the struggles by Gabe Davis and the secondary receivers.

You can also listen to the podcast on Spotify.