ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV)–The Bills are hoping they can get an offensive boost from athletic tight ends in Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid. The pair were the stars on offense during a rainy Thursday morning practice.

When the tight ends weren’t making big plays, the Bills strong secondary was in control. Thad Brown and Carl Jones explain why Bills fans should be very happy about who was making the plays.

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey met the media for the first time this camp. He explains why he’s confident year two will be better. He also may have given away the plan for James Cook in the backfield.

Finally, we got another bag full of turkey burgers to hand out for the stars of day two.