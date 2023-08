ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills returned to practice on Tuesday after a day off and the team was heated. Tyrel Dodson and Spencer Brown were in the middle of a fight that led to some strong words from Josh Allen. Stefon Diggs and Siran Neal also had plenty of things to say to each other throughout practice.

Thad Brown and Buffalo Kickoff Live’s Heather Prusak discuss the eventful practice as well as another nice day from Gabe Davis.