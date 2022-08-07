Gilliam gets paid and the Bills get a health boost

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills were back at St. John Fisher University on Sunday and so was the blazing heat. Thad Brown and AJ Feldman recap all that went down on a busy news day.

Thad starts to renounce his membership to the Dane Jackson fan club and Cam Lewis struggles (0:00-3:10). Jamison Crowder and Tavon Austin fail to seize a prime opportunity while Isaiah Hodgins has another good practice (3:10-4:45) and the Bills get some good injury news on the o-line (4:45-6:45).

Reggie Gilliams signed a two-year extension today, which he was even surprised by (6:45-9:30) and we hear from Ken Dorsey and Greg Rousseau about how they’re dealing with their enhanced roles for this season (9:30-13:30).

Finally, we grade another training camp fight and look ahead to tomorrow’s practice (13:30-14:55).