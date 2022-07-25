PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Day two of training camp saw plenty of big plays and a big day from the defense. Thad Brown and AJ Feldman recap everything that happened and was said at St. John Fisher University.

They discuss Khalil Shakir, Quinton Morris, Nick McCloud, Cam Lewis, and other standouts from Monday’s practice (0:00-3:50) as well as Dawson Knox and his contract year (3:50-5:30).

AJ shares his sitdown with O.J. Howard as the new tight end tries to revitalize his career (5:30-7:45) and the duo analyzes Leslie Frazier’s comments on Von Miller’s snap count (7:45-9:40).

Thad has a chat with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark on the growth of the Bills, how they can get over the hump, and what in Rochester should be inducted into Club Kevin (9:40-16:10).

Finally, we tie up the loose ends of day two and look forward to Tuesday’s practice (16:10-17:30).

You can also listen to the podcast on Spotify.